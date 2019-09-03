Colony Reunion was held at the Colony Community Building on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

David Tague brought his mandolin on Saturday, August 31st and played “Lili Marlene”. It was a popular song during World War II. He also played “Amazing Grace” and several others. Every time he put it away, someone else would come in and he would have to play another song.

Reva and Martin went to Quincy, IL and Kirksville. They met Jenny Walker in Kirksville and celebrated her birthday. They went on Friday to Jenny and Randy’s house for supper. Reva Hustead went to Hannibal.

Ronnie and Bonnie Young went to Kirksville and Columbia.

Marjorie Delaney, Greg and Lisa Delaney of Jacksonville, FL and Drem, Mimi and Keenan of Arizona were in to visit for a few days then on to Peoria, IL to visit friends. They are hoping that while they are gone Hurricane Dorian will miss their homes.

David Tague had worked at the University of Columbia for 31 years. He is now living with his dad, Don Tague and taking him wherever he needs to go.

Some of those in this week were Victor Childers, Neta Phillips, Otho and Dorva Harbor, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Thomas Kortkamp, Kathlene Hanson, Don Tague, David Tague, Dale Tague, Oren and Celina Erickson, Bob Rouse, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, and Larry and Deanna Hubbard.