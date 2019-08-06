Our sympathy to the family and friends of Jon Childers.

Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to Kirksville and Quincy, IL.

Nata Phillips went to Kirksville.

Brian Shultz is having triple by-pass surgery in Columbia.

Luke and Lena Mae Horning attended a Horning Family Reunion on Saturday, August 3rd at the Rutledge Community Building. Lena Mae said approximately 180 people were in attendance. They also had a hayride.

Dorothy Hunolt celebrated her birthday on Saturday, August 3rd at Zimmerman’s. Others attending were Bob Hunolt, Chris Hunolt, Faye Walker, Neta Phillips, Don Tague, David Tague, Oren and Celina Erickson, Larry and Deanna Hubbard, Chad York, Larry Tague, Reva Hustead, Martin Guinn, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Mike and Pam Blaine and Dorothy Clark.