Jim and Kim Brown from Humeston, Iowa came down this week to perform at the Scotland County Activity Center with Kathy Campbell, Kathy McPherson, and Marsha Davis with Ann Luther on the piano. Jim said they had a BLAST with the residents and staff. He also said Ann’s playing was AWESOME! (Jim was originally from Rutledge)

Neta Phillips went to Kirksville. She saw Mike and Pam Blaine while there.

Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to Quincy and Kirksville.

Rhonda Morrison went to Moberly and Columbia.

Some of those in this week were Jim and Kim Brown, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Don Tague, Neta Phillips, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Dorva and Otho Harbur, Neal and Dawn Kirkpatrick, Oren and Celina Erickson, Mark Mazziotti, Mike and Pam Blaine, Larry and Betty Paisly and friends, Chris Hunolt, Bill and Ellen Sue Morice, Elza, Dale Hustead, and Ethan Hustead.