Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge will be going to The Pier in Quincy, IL on Tuesday, June 16, 2019. For those carpooling, meet at Zimmerman’s at 9:30 a.m.

Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to Hurdland for 4th of July celebrations.

Jenny Walker took her mother, Reva Hustead to Columbia.

Good’s held a family reunion at the Rutledge Community Building.

Visitors included: Travis and Cora Makovsky, Elena, Eva, and Connor, from Witnee, WI; Brenda, Ethan, Benjamin Lippert, from Nashville, TN; Temple Trueblood and Matt Lamey, from Birmingham, AL; Harvey and Patricia Trueblood, Micah and Tiffany Adkins, Adon and Tucker, from Prattville, AL.

Some of those in this week were Neta Phillips, Dale Tague, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Otho and Dorva Harbur, Oren and Celina Erickson, Neal and Dawn Kirkpatrick, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Keith and Marilyn Dunn, Nancy Jo Waack, and Don Tague.