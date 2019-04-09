Our sympathy to family and friends of Dorothy Randall.

On Monday, April 1, 2019, families of Levi Zimmerman (around 27) rented a bus in Pennsylvania along with a niece (Paul & Lydia’s daughter) from West Virginia. There were around 30 for a family style breakfast at Zimmerman’s Café.

Joe Eddy and Joyce Harvey visited Bob and Dorothy Hunolt. They had some homemade ice cream.

Neta Phillips went to Kirksville and Edina.

Mike and Pam Blaine had family from Pennsylvania visiting. Jo Blaine, Alex, Charlotte and Hunter, Jenna, and Abby and Amanda Wilkinson.

Delane Whitaker is one of four brothers. Please say prayers for his brother, Dan, who is ill.

Reminder: Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge will be going to Pizza Ranch in Ottumwa. Meet at Zimmerman’s at 9:30 a.m.

Chad Davis, of Kirksville, had visitors from Rolla, MO. His nephew, Jack Fox, and his dad, Brendon, visited for the youth turkey hunt. Jack got his turkey. It had a beard of 10 ½ inches but they didn’t know the weight.

Some of those in this week were Dale Tague, Neta Phillips, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Leon and Ann Shaw, Don Tague, Larry and Deanna Hubbard, Larry and Tamara Tague, and Lonnie and Reva Triplett.