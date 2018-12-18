Our sympathy to family and friends of Eilene McCabe.

Also sympathy to family and friends of Ercel Corwin. (He lived in Kansas City.)

On Sunday, December 9, 2018, Martin Guinn and Reva hosted a Christmas dinner for Reva’s family. Others attending were Jenny and Randy Walker, Neta Phillips, LaCrisha and Rich Wagy, Jr., LeKaylee Austin, Ivy Waggy, Travis Waggy, Penny Hustead and friend Michael, Will Hustead, Waid Kaylar, Carley and Ethan Sharp, and Teddy Ammons.

Emma Shirk’s parents from Wisconsin were here visiting.

Joyce Bradley, from Camp Point, IL, came to visit Aunt Maxine and Emmett Phillips. She also visited with her brother, Pat Bradley, of Bible Grove.

Martin and Reva went to Kirksville.

Neta Phillips went to Kirksville.

Ronnie and Bonnie Young went to Columbia.

Troy and Marissa Tague and children, Trevor and Travis, came from Carrollton, MO to visit dad/granddad Dale Tague and other family.

Martin and Reva hosted a Christmas dinner for Martin’s family on Thursday, December 13, 2018. Others attending were Joe and Carol Murffin, Terry and Debbie Guinn, Michelle Bickhouse, Gloria Guinn, Madilyn Rose Bickhouse, and Prudence and Shoby Martin.

Dixie and Waverly Bunting, Jr. visited with Ann and Leon Shaw.

Neta Phillips celebrated her birthday (Dec. 17) on Saturday,December 15. Those attending were Dale Tague, Ruth Ludwick, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Dixie and Waverly Bunting Jr.,Mike and Pam Blaine, Leon and Ann Shaw, Reva Hustead, Martin Guinn, Bob andDorothy Hunolt, and Nancy Jo Waack.

Others in this week were Emmett and Maxine Phillips.