Our sympathy to family and friends of Mary Ann Hoover. Sympathy also to family and friends of Marjorie Peterson.

Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to Palmyra.

Reva Hustead and Dorothy Hunolt went to Kirksville.

Kevin, Kathy, Missy, and Aspen Hyatt, from Macon, came and visited with Larry and Tamara Tague.

The Colony Church will host its annual Christmas program and gift exchange on Sunday, December 16th. Bring a $5 gift and enjoy the oyster soup and chili soup and snacks.

Some of those in this week were Otho and Dorva Harbur, Neta Phillips, Don Tague, Larry and Tamara Tague, Don Tague, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Mona Tague, Roger Ogg, Thomas Kortkamp, and Katherine Hanson.