Our sympathy to family and friends of Aaron and Rebecca Coon who lost two children in the Baring house fire.

Also, sympathy to family and friends of Johnny Erickson.

Reva Hustead, Jenny Walker, and LaCrisha Waggy went to Quincy shopping.

Martin Guinn and Reva went to Kirksville.

Martin and Reva went to Quincy for a Thanksgiving meal with his daughter, Carol Murffin, and extended family.

Earl Zimmerman’s sister, Leah Zimmerman, from Versailles, MO, is visiting in the area for three weeks. She had breakfast with her sister-in-law, Minerva, and her niece, Wilda Martin, at Zimmerman’s Café.

Reva Hustead and Neta Phillips went to Kirksville.

Reminder: Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge will be going to the Blue Room in Edina on Monday, December 3, 2018. This will be our Christmas meeting with a $5 gift exchange. Wear an ugly sweater.

Some of those in this week were Paul Ogg, Dale Tague, Neta Phillips, Don Tague, Oren and Celina Erickson, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Emmett and Maxine Phillips, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Karl and Brenda DeMarce, Kat DeMarce, Will DeMarce, Renee DeMarce, (engaged to Andrew Billings), Joseph Black, Trish Clarkweiss, Emory Black, Victor Childers, Jean Arnold, Teddy Arnold, Paul Slater, and Dennis and Diane.