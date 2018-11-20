Paul and Lydia had a surprise 68th wedding anniversary on Sunday, November 11 at the Rutledge Community Building.

Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to Kirksville.

Neta Phillips went to Kirksville.

Harold Snyder, Charlene Montgomery, and Neta Phillips went to Installation of Officers at Rutledge Chapter #343, Tuesday, November 13.

Elaine Forrester, Grand Martha, and Neta Phillips went to LaBelle where they met Esther Justice, Grand Electa, and Brenda Goings, Worthy Grand Matron, and went to Installation of Officers at Shelbina Chapter #768 on Wednesday, November 14.

Elaine Forrester, Kathy Gardner, Diane Koontz, and Neta Phillips went to Edina, Matilda Chapter #411 for Installation of Officers Thursday, November 15.

Katrina Hustead and Neta Phillips went to Quincy on Friday, November 16.

Don Tague celebrated his 93rd birthday at Zimmerman’s Café on Saturday, November 17 (his birthday is November 18). Those attending were Ruth Tague, Vera Crandal, Dale Tague, Doris Day, Neta Phillips, Otho and Dorva Harbur, Oren and Celina Erickson, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Mike and Pam Blaine, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Rodger Holton, Shanelle Zeist, Charlotte Zeist, Elaine Zimmerman, Allen Good, John David and Nancy Zeist, and Leonard and Suetta Hoover.

Others in this week were Opal Blaine, John Guio, Dixie Bunting and Joe Paul.