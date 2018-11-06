Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to Quincy, IL.

Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge will be going to Maxwell’s at Kirksville on Thursday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. We will meet at Zimmerman’s at 9:30 a.m.

Nancy Jo Waack went to the Quad Cities.

Bonnie Young celebrated her birthday at Zimmerman’s Café on Wednesday, October 31st. Those attending were Ronnie Young, Neta Phillips, Dale Tague, Oren and Celina Erickson, Larry and Deanna Hubbard, Nephram Smith, Kris Hammalink, Chad York, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Keith and Marilyn Dunn, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, and Don Tague.

Eilene and Carol McCabe spent the weekend with Cindy in Trenton. October birthdays, Halloween, and a baby shower was enjoyed. Also, a move of the hot tub to Valerie and Jesse’s happened. Those enjoying the weekend were Cindy, Eilene, and Carol, Nick, Kelli and Reid, Wendy McBee, Cheryl and Jim, Lori and John (baby Henry is due in Dec.) Jon, Amy, James, Nora and Lucy, Valerie, Jesse, Levi and Gunner, Jeff and Sharon, and Chad, Shellie, Ava and Zoe.

Others in this week were John Riddle, Mark Mazziotti, Sparky Crawford, Frank from Kansas City, Danny Brennan, Larry Tague, Rodger Holton, Lyle Vail, Dorothy Clark, and Kathie McPherson.