Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to Kirksville.

Neta Phillips went to Kirksville.

Luke and Lena Mae Horning went to WI.

Martin and Bob Hunolt celebrated birthdays at Zimmerman’s Food Court. Those attending were: Reva Hustead, Terry Guinn, Allan and Louise Fitzgerald, Oren and Celina Erickson, Larry and Deanna Hubbard, Chad and Randi York, Evan and Andrea Emel, Esabella and Eva, Judy Bradley, Robert Garrett, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Joyce and Joe Eddie Harvey, Lena Mae Horning, Joanna Nolt, Don Tague, Neta Phillips, Dorothy Clark, Paul and Lydia Zimmerman, Marilyn and Keith Dunn, and Larry Tague.

Eilene and Carol McCabe attended MO Days at Trenton, MO. They spent the weekend with Cindy. Cheryl was a Sat. afternoon visitor.

A surprise birthday party was held at the Rutledge Community Building for Doris Day’s 80th birthday.

Others in this week were: Victor Childers, Milt Clary, Mark Mazziotti, Sparky Crawford, Kevin Blaine, Dorothy Hunolt, Sharon Parrish, Dixie Bunting, Sr., Dixie and Waverly Bunting, Jr., and Paul Tague.