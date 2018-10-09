Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to Canton and LaGrange.

Monday, October 1, 2018 was a very foggy day. Not much going on.

Reva Hustead and Dorothy Hunolt went to Quincy.

Martin and Reva went to Hannibal and Quincy.

Neta Phillips went to Kirksville and Edina.

Katrina took her great-aunt Neta to Memphis and Kirksville.

Carol McCabe attended the Parade of Champions at band day in Kahoka. That evening she attended the wedding of Kaitllyn Whitaker at The Grand.

Some of those in this week were Larry Tague, Dale Tague, Neta Phillips, Otho and Dorva Harbur, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Levi Zimmerman, and Don Tague.