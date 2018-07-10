Reminder: Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge will be going to King’s Restaurant in Kirksville on Monday, July 16, 2018. We are to meet there at 11:00 a.m. For those carpooling, meet at Zimmerman’s at 9:45 a.m.

Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to Baring for lunch at I.D.K. restaurant. Martin and Reva went to Hurdland for the 4th of July celebration. They also went to Canton.

Katrina, Will, Waid, and friend, David, took Neta to Williamstown for a 4th of July celebration.

Jim and Nancy Jo Waack went to Cantril, Iowa.

Lydia Zimmerman’s brother, David Zimmerman, passed away. David is from Pennsylvania. The funeral was Tuesday, July 10th.

Eilene and Carol spent the weekend of July 1st with Cheryl and Jim in Gower. Also there were John and Lori, Nick, Kelli and Reid, Jon, Amy, James, Nora and Lucy, Valerie, Jesse and Gunner, Jeff, Chad, Shelli, Ava and Zoe. Jack is currently a patient in KU Hospital in Kansas City. Everyone enjoys Cheryl’s and Jim’s beautiful in ground pool.

Duane and Mary Drelk from Donnellson, Iowa came to Zimmerman’s on Saturday and visited with Martin and Reva.

Some others in this week were Dale Tague, Neta Phillips, Otho and Dorva Harbur, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Oren and Celina Erickson, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Don Tague, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Mike and Pam Blaine, Dawn Kirkpatrick, and Don and Evelyn Collop.