Dorothy Hunolt, Reva Hustead, and Charlene Montgomery went to Quincy, IL.

Nancy Jo Waack went to Des Moines, IA for a few days.

Charlene Montgomery said guess who no longer has a leg brace on and no longer walking with a walker!

Neta Phillips went to Kirksville.

Jada (Mumford) Steelman from Jefferson City was here a few days visiting family and friends.

Doris Day visited her brother, Tom and Dee Dee Priebe.

Don Tague and son, Paul, went to Belle Plaines, IA to a funeral for a buddy of Don’s in the Korean War.

Eilene and Carol spent the weekend in Gower with Cheryl and Jim. Sat. everyone had lunch in Shawnee Mission, KS with Jeff and Sharon. Others there were Sharon’s parents, Donna, Kennedy, and Jeffrey, Shelley, Ava and Zoe and Chad’s dad, John and Lori, Jack and Cindy, Jon, Amy, James, Nora, and Lucy, and Nick, Kelli, and Reid.

Some of those int his week were Tim Morris, Dale Tague, Neta Phillips, Don Tague, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Thomas Kortkamp, Mark Mazziotti and Cole, Sparky Crawford, Nancy Jo Waack, Charlene Montgomery, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Victor Childers, Paul Slater, Larry Tague, Jada Steelman, Dennis Goodman, Diane Johnston, Larry and Deanna Hubbard, Celina Erickson, Doris Day, Vernan and LaVerna Weilbrenner of Bloomfield, IA, Orie and Karen Muench of Pilot Mound, IA, and Jack and Alverna White.