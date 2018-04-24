Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge held their monthly meeting at Zimmerman’s Food Court. Joann Rood and Marilyn Dunn are in charge of the May meeting.

Rutledge Fire Department held their Bar-B-Q Chicken on Saturday. It was well attended.

Steve and Charlene Montgomery went to Kirksville.

Neta Phillips went to Kirksville.

Reva Hustead and LaCrisha Wagy went to Palmyra and Hannibal.

Don Tague and Sherrill Clatt have seen about 50 pelicans on a pond in the Gorin area.

Larry Hubbard (April 14) celebrated his birthday at Zimmerman’s Food Court on Saturday, April 21st. Those attending were Deanna Hubbard, Larry Tague, Neta Phillips, Don Tague, Tim Morris, Charlene Montgomery, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Mike and Pam Blaine, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Emmett and Maxine Phillips, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, and Oren Erickson.

Others in this week were Dale Tague, Ruth Ludwick, Mark Mazziotti and Cole and Sparky Crawford, Tamara Tague, Duane and Jerri McDonald, Holly McDonald, Mia Westaway, Don Chancellor, Bill and Ellen Sue Morice, Elza Hustead, Gary and Brenda Gooch, Wanda Peterson, Jerry and Judy Shultz, Ralph Von Holt, Kevin Blaine, Ann Bourn, and Ed Thoenen from Linn, MO.