Reminder: Rutledge Fire Department is having their Chicken Bar-B-Q on Saturday, April 21st at the Rutledge Community Building. Serving begins at 11:00 a.m.

Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to Diner 54 in Kirksville and ate a meal with Jenny and Randy Walker.

Doris Day and Dale Tague had supper with Larry and Tamara Tague at I.D.K’s in Baring. Chicken was on the menu along with all the fixens. Report: Very Good.

Colony and Rutledge Flea Market was Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Rainy day.

Neta Phillips went to Kirksville.

Roger Erickson from Oklahoma was here visiting family and friends.

Jon and Amy Guthrie of Trenton have a new baby girl Lucille (Lucy) Elaine. She joins James and Nora. Those visiting over the weekend at Jack and Cindy’s were Eilene and Carol, Cheryl, Lori and John, Nick, Kelli and Reid, and Grandma Elaine Schweizer. Eilene now has four great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons.

Some of those in this weekend were Tim Morris, Dale Tague, Buck Tague, Neta Phillips, Charlene Montgomery, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Doris Day, Larry and Tamara Tague, Victor Chiders, Larry and Deanna Hubbard, Kris Harmelink, Oren and Celina Erickson, Roger Erickson, John Riddle, Lack White, Eldon Klocke, and Leon and Ann Shaw.