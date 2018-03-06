I asked if March came in like a lion or a lamb and was told “Lion Cub”.

Ellanor Zimmerman, Lena Mae Horning, Esther Huber, Erma High, and Dorcus Petersheim went to Burlington, IA.

Ryan Branch arrived in Japan for his new duty station. Ryan serves in the U.S. Navy. He is the son of Sean Branch of Gorin.

Larry Tague celebrated his birthday (March 4) on Saturday, March 3rd at Zimmerman’s Food Court. Those attending were Tamara Tague, Don Tague, Doris Day, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Neta Phillips, Larry and Deanna Hubbard, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Paul Slater, Leon and Ann Shaw, Milt Clary, Daniel and Dorcus Hoover-Rosella, Matthew, Devin, and Janelle, Ed Elder and Dakota Elder.

Others in were Chad Knepp and Nina, Ralph Von Holt, Winslow Ruppel, Gilmer and Donna Johnston, Dale Tague, and Otho and Dorva Harbur.