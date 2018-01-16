Neta Phillips and Geraldine McReynolds celebrated her 100th birthday on January 14, 2018. Anyone wanting to wish her Happy Birthday, her address is: 712 Jefferson Way, Apt. 2211, Indianola, IA 50125.

Mike and Pam Blaine are visitng their son and family for Christmas and then to daughter and family in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Jim and Nancy Jo Waack went to Heartland.

Nancy Jo Waack, Charlene Montgomery and Neta Phillips went to Edina.

Nancy Jo Waack and Neta Phillips went to Memphis Cinema to watch Wonder. It was a good show.

Dale Tague and Mom, Doris Day, went to Bloomfield, IA.

Eilene and Carol had lunch with Valerie and Jesse in Mt. Pleasant on Wed.

Sat. Carol, Valerie and Jesse attended the beautiful wedding of Andrew and Hannah at “The Thaxton” in downtown St. Louis. Hannah is the daughter of Don and Renee Ross Vetter. The Vetters recently retired and moved to a new house north of Rutledge.

Some of those in this week were Tim Morris, Dale Tague, Don Tague, Charlene Montgomery, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Milt Clary, Doris Day, Larry and Tamara Tague, and Ronnie and Bonnie Young.