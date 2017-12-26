Our sympathy to family and friends of Beulah Corwin. Also to family and friends of Sydney Heimer.

Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to Kirksville and Palmyra. Colony Baptist Church had their Christmas program and soup supper on Sunday, December 17th. Martin fixed oyster stew.

Jim and Nancy Jo Waack went to Pella, Iowa.

Charlene Montgomery and Naomi Kidd-Schwandt went to Kirksville.

Ronnie and Bonnie Young celebrated Christmas at Zimmerman’s with donuts. Thank you Ronnie and Bonnie.

Tim Morris helped Dale Tague put a hood back on a tractor.

Dale Tague’s son, Troy and Marissa Tague, along with Trevor and Travis, from Carrolton, MO, came on Friday for Christmas.

Dale’s son Jarred and Rachael Tague, along with Evan, Natalie, and Addison, came on Saturday, December 23rd for Christmas.

Jeffery Harbourn and daughters, McKaizlyn and McKyaiaa, Aurora Hommer and son, Gabe and Abigail Nelsen from Virginia Beach, VA, came for Christmas with parents’ Chris and Teresa Hunolt and brother, Alex and grandparents, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt.

Some others in this week were Tim Morris, Leon and Ann Shaw, Neta Phillips, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, June Kline, Charlene Montgomery, Dixie Bunting, Jr. and Waverly Bunting, Lois Brandt, Greg Brandt, Doug Brandt, Mike and Pam Blaine, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Don Tague, and Larry Tague.