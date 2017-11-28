Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead hosted a Thanksgiving meal on November 19th. Those attending were Randy and Jenny Walker, LaCrisha Wagy, Ivy and Travis, LaKaylee, Austin, and Elijah Mead, Penny Hustead, Will Hustead, Waid Kaylor, Neta Phillips, and Teddy Ammons. Also celebrated was Ivy’s 10th birthday (Nov. 20).

Dale Tague and mother, Doris Day, went to Carrollton to celebrate Thanksgiving with Dale’s son, Troy and Melissa Tague and sons, Trevor and Travis. They also got to watch a program in which Trevor performed.

Lee Tague, Naval officer in Annapolis, MD, was honored by a local restaurant. They served a steak meal to all past and present military for Veterans Day.

Jim and Nancy Jo Waack went to Branson for a few days.

Katrina, Will, and Waid came to Neta’s and picked up almost five gallons of walnuts.

Bob and Dorothy Hunolt and Dorothy Clark went to Fort Madison, IA to Bob’s sister, Faye Walker. They also visited with Faye’s daughter, son-in-law, and children from Texas. They then went to Burlington to Dorothy Clark’s daughter and son-in-law, Kathie and John McPherson.

Some of those in this week were Tim Morris, Dale Tague, Neta Phillips, Don Tague, Charlene Montgomery, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Victor Childers, Mark Mazziotti and Cole.

Eilene and Carol spent Wednesday – Sunday with Cheryl and Jim in Gower, MO. Others there were Nick, Kelli and Reid, John and ori Casteel, Jack and Cindy, Jon, Amy, James and Nora, Jeff and Sharon, Shelli, Ava and Zoe.