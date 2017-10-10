Jennifer Martin, former Dancing Rabbit member of 12 years, is back visiting from New England. She is on sabbatical to be near her children, Cynder, going to College of Atlanta and, Toren, Buxter School. Also Dave and Nani Orsillo, Abigail, Scarlett, and Elle of Sheville, NC are back visiting at D.R.

Reva Hustead and Neta Phillips went to Kirksville.

Ruth Ann Boyer’s sisters, Bonnie Bush and Patty Howard of Zilla, Washington, and niece, Audree Janshen of Port Orchard, WA, are here visiting Ruth Ann and Keith Boyer for 1-2 weeks. They are also attending the Gorin Alumni Reunion.

Bob and Dorothy Hunolt went to Burlington, IA on Saturday, October 7th and visited with his sister, Faye Walker and John and Kathie McPherson.

Earl and Minerva Zimmerman will be celebrating their 50 year anniversary October 18th.

Some of those in this week were Tim Morris, Dale Tague, Don Tague, Neta Phillips, Charlene Montgomery, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Reva Hustead, Martin Guinn, Colon Shultz, Oren and Celina Erickson, Alyson Ewald, Mark Mazziotti, Cole Mazziotti, and Otho and Dorva Harbur.