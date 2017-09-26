Don “Buck” Tague, Paul and Diane Tague, Mona Tague and daughter, Mikenzie Beckley all went to Branson to a 79th Engineers’ Reunion. They had a good trip. Three from Buck’s company attended. The last soldier to evacuate Hungnam, North Korea by sea Gerald Ferguson, of Kansas City, MO.

Charlene Montgomery left on September 11 on the train from La Plata and went to her daughter, Nancy Blodgett’s, for her birthday (September 13). Nancy and boy friend, Kirby High, took Charlene to Meramac Caverns in Springfield and then on to Branson. Charlene returned home on September 20. She said she had a wonderful time, but “walked herself to death!”

Naomi Kidd-Schwandt and Charlene Montgomery went to Palmyra and then on to St. Louis on OATS Bus.

Sandra Kalman, Edinburg, TX, came and spent some time with her dad, Don Tague, and attended the Tague Reunion.

Keith and Ruth Ann Boyer came back from Washington State where they were visiting family.

They started tearing down the old Community Building on Thursday, September 21. It was down on September 25.

Katrina and Neta went to Kirksville.

Some of those in this week were: Tim Morris, Dale Tague, Larry and Tamara Tague, Neta Phillips, Charlene Montgomery, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Reva Hustead, Martin Guinn, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Paul Tague, Don Tague, Sandra Kalman, Joe Paul, Faye Walker, Keith and Ruth Ann Boyer.

Carol met Valerie in Keokuk Saturday for lunch. They ate at First Street Grille. Carol confirmed the award for the “Rodeo Burger”. They then visited Harvestville in Donnelson Saturday night. Carol attended Kathy and Bill Kiddoo’s anniversary party.