Colony Community Center hosted an Ice cream/ pie and cake fund raiser. Several people were in attendance.

Paul Zimmerman is home from the hospital.

Neta Phillips, Katrina Hustead, Will and Waid went to Williamstown for a carry-in meal and fireworks.

Naomi Kidd-Schwandt and Charlene Montgomery went to Edina and Kirksville.

Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to Hurdland for the 4th.

Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to Bear Creek to watch LaKaylee Austin play ball.

Charlene Montgomery, Joe Phiefer and Charleene Wheeler went fishing at Farmers Lake North of Gorin.

Leah Zimmerman from Versailles, MO came to visit her brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Minerva Zimmerman, and her nieces, Elaine Zimmerman, Wilda Martin, and Anna Mary Martin. She also visited Janet Fox, another niece and is going to see her nephew, Glen Zimmerman whose daughter, Elva, is getting married on July 15th.

Ed and Christine Pierce are at Larry Tague’s. They went fishing. More information from Tamara next week!

Eilene and Carol McCabe spent the last weekend and thru Monday with Cheryl and Jim in Gower. Saturday guests were Jack and Cindy, Jon, Amy, Nora and James, Lori and John, Nick, Kelli and Reid, Valerie and Jesse, Shelli, Ava and Zoe, Jeff and Sharon. Saturday and Sunday swimming, good food, and visiting were enjoyed by everyone.

Sunday evening Cheryl, Jim, Eilene and Carol attended “Jersey Boys” at the Starlight Theatre; a beautiful evening with great music!

Some of those in this week were Tim Morris, Charlene Montgomery, Dale Tague, Neta Phillips, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Ralph Von Holt, Joe Paul, John Riddle, Rodney Motz, Carol Taylor, Mick Taylor, Kendall Bolen, Oren and Celina Erickson, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Marjorie Peterson, Clayton and Carol Hustead, Thomas Kortkamp, Jason Smith, Ruth Ludwick, Doris Day, Don Tague, Robert and Kim Drummond, Jack White, Frank from K.C., Tuck Minor, Neal and Dawn Kirkpatrick, Jahaziel and Ann Cantu along