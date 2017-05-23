On Sunday, May 14, 2017, at LaGrange Park, LaKaylee celebrated her 14th birthday (May 15). Others attending were LaCrisha and Rich Wagy with Ivy and Travis, Penny Hustead, Katrina Hustead with Will and Waid, Reva Hustead, Martin Guinn, Carley Williams and Ethan Sharp, Jenny Walker, Neta Phillips, Carl and Carolyn Williams, Goldie Smith and other school friends. LaKaylee’s Aunt Carley made a cake and decorated is as a ball diamond. She also made cupcakes and decorated them as softballs. Carley also made a basket of miniature cupcakes and decorated them as flowers for Mother’s Day! Good job Carley!!

Neta Phillips and Katrina went to Kirksville.

Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to LaKaylee’s ballgame.

Charlene went to LaPlata where she boarded the train and went to Kansas City to visit her daughter, Nancy Blodget. They celebrated Mother’s Day and Nancy’s birthday on Monday, May 15th.

Nathan Lewis from Lubbick, TX is here visiting Red Earth Farms and Dancing Rabbit.

I got a call from Bette Wiley saying she received the large card everyone signed for her birthday on May 18th. She thought it was wonderful with all the names. She wanted to thank everyone who signed. She also said her neighbors in Louisiana brought her a birthday cake and helped her celebrate.

Don Tague and sons, David and Paul, went to Springfield, MO where Don attended The Army Chosen Few Reunion (1950-North Korean). They evacuated by sea. There were around 18 soldiers and their families for a banquet.

Leon and Ann Shaw went to Indian Hills Community College to watch Jamie Shaw graduate with a degree in nursing.

Mike and Pam Blaine went to Foristell, MO to visit their son, Jeremy and his wife, Jo, on Friday, May 12th. On Sunday, May 14th (Mother’s Day) Jo gave birth to Hunter Michael Blaine, 7 lbs, 8 oz. Grandma Pam had a wonderful Mother’s Day present. Congratulations to all!!

“Hay Lady” is back in the fields again!!

Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge will be meeting on Monday, June 5th. We will be meeting at Steve’s Family Diner in Kahoka at 11:00 a.m. and meeting at Zimmerman’s at 9:30 a.m.

Some of those in this week were Tim Morris, Dale Tague, Neta Phillips, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Neal and Dawn Kirkpatrick, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Marjorie Peterson, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Oren and Celina Erickson, Larry and Tamara Tague, Mike and Pam Blaine, and Charlene Montgomery.