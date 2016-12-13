Tim Morris is back from Texas. Welcome back Tim!

Katrina Hustead and Neta Phillips went to Kirksville.

Charlene Montgomery and Naomi Kidd-Schwandt went to Hannibal.

Jenny Walker and Reva Hustead went to Columbia.

Elaine Forrester, Diana Koontz, Neta Phillips, and Charlene Montgomery went to Wayland.

Charlene Montgomery went to Kirksville and visited with friend, Charleene Wheeler.

Jim and Nancy Jo Waack went to Columbia.

Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Ben and Ann Wheeler, Joe and Joyce Harvey, Allen and Louise Fitzgerald, Bob Garrett, and Judy Bradley met at the Pizza Hut for supper. They then went to the home of Allen and Louise for an evening of playing cards.

Luke and Lena Mae Horning went to Versailles, MO for a week where Lena Mae was a cook for Beams of Mercy.

Jim and Cheryl Nowell spent Sunday night and had lunch Monday with Eilene McCabe.

Some of those in this week were Tim Morris, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Reva Hustead, Martin Guinn, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Marjorie Peterson, Neta Phillips, Charlene Montgomery, Milt Clary, Don Tague, Dale Tague, Paul Tague, Nancy Jo Waack, Lee Fox, Jacob Smith, and Mark Mazziotti.