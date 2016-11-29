Our sympathy to family and friends of Don Norton.

Larry Brown of Tulsa, OK came to be with his mother, Jewel Brown, and go to his Uncle Don’s funeral.

On Friday, November 25th, Memphis had the Christmas Lighting of the Square. They dedicated it in memory of Don.

On Sunday, November 20th, Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead hosted a Thanksgiving and birthday dinner. Ivy Wagy celebrated her 9th birthday! Others attending were LaCrisha Wagy, Travis Wagy, LaKaylee Austin, Jenny and Randy Walker, Penny Hustead and Neta Phillips.

Steve and Charlene Montgomery went to Kirksville for Thanksgiving.

Dale Tague went to Jefferson City to celebrate Thanksgiving with his brother-in-law, Robert Engle and family.

Marjorie celebrated Thanksgiving with Dawn and Rob Miller.

Ronnie and Bonnie Young hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for family.

Jim and Nancy Jo Waack went to Osage Beach and Branson.

Ellanor Zimmerman and Emma Shirk went to Ivan and Erma High for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner.

Oren Erickson celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, November 23rd at Zimmerman’s Food Court. Those attending were Celina Erickson, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Marjorie Peterson, Charlene Montgomery and Neta Phillips.

Eilene and Carol McCabe spent from Wednesday to Friday with Cheryl and Jim. Others there over the weekend were Lori and John, Jack and Cindy, Jon, Amy, Nora and James. The South Carolina family didn’t get to come as Alana had mono. Nick, Kelli, and Reid were involved with Kelli’s grandfather Don Norton’s funeral.

Others in this week were Larry Tague, Wanda Remley, Ruth A. Roberson and Don Tague.