Martin Guinn and Reva Hustead went to Quincy and Kirksville.

Steve and Charlene went to Kirksville and Quincy.

Neta Phillips went to Kirksville.

Charlene and Neta were going to Colony when Charlene hit a deer. Neta’s car is now in the shop being fixed.

Don Tague celebrated his 92nd birthday (Oct. 18th) on Saturday, October 19th at Zimmerman’s Food Court. Those attending were Mona Tague, Mikayla and Mikenzie Beckley, Ruth Tague, Bruce Tague, Vera Crandal, Neta Phillips, Charlene Montgomery, Bette Wiley, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Leon and Ann Shaw, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Mark Mazziotti and daughter Cole, Victor Childers and grandson Adam Childers-Arnold, and Dale Tague.

Neta Phillips visited with her Aunt Jewell Brown in Memphis.

Others in this week were Jibran Ludwig, Patty Peterson, Opal Blaine, Paul and Lola Slater, Dennis Goodman and Diane Johnson of Kirksville.