Our sympathy to family and friends of Vera Tague, William Stanley Green, Lisa Tague. And James Martin.

Penny Hustead and Neta Phillips went to Columbia.

Bob and Dorothy Hunolt and Faye Walker went “antiquing” in Downing, Lancaster, and Drakesville. They stopped and visited Leo and Rachael Holton north of Downing.

Paul and Lydia Zimmerman went to Lebanon County, PA.

Mike Blaine celebrated his birthday at Zimmerman’s. Those attending were Pam Blaine, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Don Tague, Marjorie Peterson, Lyle Vail and Charlene Montgomery.

Colony and Rutledge held their last flea market for the year November 3-5.

Others in this week were Ruth Ludwick, Mark Mazziotti, Alyson Ewald, Cole Mazziotti, Rodney Motz, John Riddle, Tiny and Kim, Milt Clary, and Rodger Holton.