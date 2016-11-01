On Sunday, October 23rd, Marjorie Peterson and Helen Clough ate at Keith’s in Memphis.

Neta Phillips and Charlene Montgomery went to Kirksville.

Charlene Montgomery, Neta Phillips and Bette Wiley went to Kirksville.

Jim and Nancy Jo Waack went to Palmyra.

The Rutledge Fire Department’s Pizza Party was well attended on Friday night.

On Saturday, October 29th, Bob Hunolt had his birthday party at Zimmerman’s.

Those attending were Dorothy Hunolt, Faye Walker, LaVern and Verna Weilbrenner, Marjorie Peterson, Neta Phillips, Charlene Montgomery, Reva Hustead, Martin Guinn, Oren and Celina Erickson, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Dorothy Clark, Mike and Pam Blaine and granddaughter, Tessa Blaine.

The McCabe October birthdays were celebrated in Trenton at Jon and Amy Guthrie’s, Nora and James. Pumpkin carving and painting, a piñata, delicious barbecue and cake was enjoyed. Those there were Eilene and Carol, Jack and Cindy, Cheryl and Jim, John and Lori, Jeff and Sharon, Shelli, Ava and Zoe.

Others in this week were Tamara Tague, Doris Day, Bill and Mary Ann Creek, Nancy Jo Waack, Don Tague, Clayton and Carol Hustead, and Milt Clary.