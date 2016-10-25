Neta Phillips and Charlene Montgomery went to Kirksville.

Jim and Nancy Jo Waack went to Keosauqua, IA. Another day they went to Kalona, IA. They then went to Iowa City for lunch.

Jim and Nancy Jo went on the color drive in Illinois.

Rutledge Fire Department Pizza Party is Friday night, Oct. 28th, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the new Community Building.

Some of those in this week were Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Charlene Montgomery, Neta Philips, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Milt Clary, Don Tague, Ruth Ann Carnes, Victor Childers.