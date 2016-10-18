Earl and Minerva Zimmerman went on a bus tour of the New England States, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Islands. They were gone for twelve days. She said it was a beautiful trip. They got to see all the leaves turning color.

Eleanor Zimmerman and Esther Huber went to Pennsylvania to visit family and friends.

Barbara (Triplett) Smith had hip surgery; she returned home October 11th and is doing well.

The Triplett brothers’ farm had a barn fire. They lost their hay but the machinery was saved.

Luke and Lena Mae Horning have a new great-grandson, Lejric Taj.

Charlene Montgomery went to Kirksville.

Ronnie and Bonnie Young went to Columbia.

Celina Erickson, Dorothy Hunolt and Marjorie Peterson went to Quincy.

Martin Guinn’s birthday was October 11th. He is now 98! He celebrated at Zimmerman’s on Saturday, October 15th. Those attending were Reva Hustead, Lola and Paul Slater, Larry Tague, Charlene Montgomery, Neta Phillips, Marjorie Peterson, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Oren and Celina Erickson, Mike and Pam Blaine, Don Tague, Virginia Hustead, Paul and Lydia Zimmerman, Bill and Velma Rigger (Morrison, IL) and Lena Mae Horning. Lena Mae made the delicious donuts and cinnamon rolls. Thanks Lena Mae!

Carol and Eilene spent Friday night, Oct. 14th, in Trenton with Jack and Cindy Guthrie. James Guthrie also spent the night. Saturday morning Carol and Eilene, Jack and Cindy, James, Nora and Jon Guthrie attended the parade. Carol also stopped in on the Color Guard competition, Field Show and Drumline competition. Amy Guthrie was attending an English teacher conference is St. Louis. Carol was very proud of the SCR-1 Band which competed.

The Rutledge Community Center is now for rent. Please contact Keith Zimmerman, mayor, at 660-341-7678 for information. Weddings, receptions, family reunions, yard sales, etc. are all welcome.

Others in this week were Mark Mazziotti, Alyson Ewald and Cole Mazziotti, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt and Roger Rekus.