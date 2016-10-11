Our sympathy to family and friends of Mona Tague, Joan Ferguson and Francis Swearingen.

Marjorie Peterson’s church, First Christian Church at Memphis, celebrated 100 years. They had a carry-in dinner on Sunday.

Charlene Montgomery went to Hurdland. She also went to Kirksville.

Charlene Montgomery and Neta Phillips went to Kirksville.

Lena Mae’s husband, Luke Horning, got to come home on Sunday, October 2nd.

Attention: The Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge are going to Curtis Creek, 823 South 36th Street, Quincy, IL, on Monday, October 17th. Meet at Zimmerman’s at 9:30 a.m. We have to be at Curtis Creek at 11:00 a.m.

Bob and Dorothy Hunolt went to Burlington, IA and visited sister, Faye Walker and sister-in-law, Kathie McPherson.

Bob said he found a remedy to keep moles out of your garden. Get a bamboo stick, put it in the ground and put an empty bottle on top. When the wind blows it creates a noise the moles do not like and they will leave.

Some of those in this week were Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Marjorie Peterson, Neta Phillips, Charlene Montgomery, Don Tague, Oren and Celina Erickson, Neal and Dawn Kirkpatrick, Tamara Tague, Doris Day, John Riddle, Frank from Kansas City, Milt Clary, Marlene Henry, Ruth Ludwick, Leon and Ann Shaw, Dorva and Otho Harbur, Lyle Vail, and Dean and Bev Tibbs from Eagan, MN.