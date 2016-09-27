Our sympathy to family and friends of Stanley Sharp.

Martin Guinn is still in the hospital in Quincy. Reva Hustead has been going to Quincy to learn how to help in his physical therapy.

Paul and Lydia Zimmerman went to Quincy. They visited with Martin Guinn in Blessing Hospital.

Robert Hoover’s parents from Pennsylvania came to visit with the family.

Harry and Mary Jane Nissly, Charlene Zeist’s parents, from Lancaster County PA, came to stay a few weeks to visit with her family.

Luke Horning (Lena Mae’s husband) is in Kirksville hospital where he has had surgery. He is feeling some better and hopes he comes home soon.

David and Tina Parrish from Quincy came to Zimmerman’s. David grew up in Rutledge (Francis and Betty Jo were his parents). We all had a nice time talking about the ‘good ole days’.

Jim and Nancy Jo Waack went to Pella, Iowa to visit their daughter Jenny and her family.

Nancy Jo went to Iowa City to eat lunch with Jenny.

Charlene Montgomery celebrated her birthday. Those attending were Dale and Lisa Tague, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Marjorie Peterson, Neta Phillips, Ronnie and Bonnie Young and Reva Hustead.

Eilene and Carol McCabe attended the reception of Natasha Barnhart and Devin Eddleman north of Luray. Good food, music and visiting were enjoyed by all on Saturday night.

Others in were David and Tina Parrish, Lee Pettit, Berb Fountain, Rodger and Mooreen Holton, Tom and Marla K. O’Donnell, Don Tague, Leon Shaw, Kathy Blythe and Lois Humes.