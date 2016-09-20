Don Tague and daughters, Mona and Sandra, are home from Erie, PA. They had gone to a joint W.W.II reunion of the 65th and 71st Division. Henry Berthold of Rutledge was in the 71st Division. Don and Henry were both in the inactive Reserve. Don commented that he and Henry received a free trip to Korea! (W.W.II). Don said Henry was a good and honest basketball player!

Neta Phillips and Katrina went to Columbia.

Reva Hustead took granddaughter, LaCrisha Wagy, to Hannibal.

Several were in Zimmerman’s Café on Saturday, September 17 that had come for the Rutledge School Reunion on Sunday, September 18th including Neva Corwin, Bernard Corwin and Connie Enger from Morris, IL; Faye Walker, Fort Madison, Iowa; Kathie McPherson, Burlington, Iowa; Linda and Phillip Hicks, Danville, Iowa; Dean Hicks, Las Vegas, NV; Sandy Gilmer Stout, Point Blank, TX. Jane Halferty, Ora Halferty and Faye Walker visited with Bob and Dorothy.

Charlene Montgomery, Bette Wiley and Neta Phillips went to Kirksville.

Thanks everyone who purchased tickets and donated prizes for the Rutledge Fall Festival.

Cheryl and Jim Nowell and Jack and Cindy Guthrie spent the weekend with Eilene to assist with the Fall Festival. Jon, Amy, James and Nora Guthrie visited Saturday.

Some others in this week were Mark Mazziotti, Chad Knupp, Charlene Montgomery, Marla K. and Tom O’Donnell, Milt Clary, Vada Granger, Bonnie Ward, Shirley Ruth, Marjorie Peterson, Victor Childers, Charles Childers, Dale and Lisa Tague, Ronnie and Bonnie Young, Sherry Findley McMillen, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, and Don Tague.