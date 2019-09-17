A Rutledge man was seriously injured when he was struck by a motor vehicle as he was kneeling in the roadway as part of an apparent suicide attempt early last week.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, William R. Schoolcraft, 29, was seriously injured when he was struck by a 2006 Pontiac Grand AM. Schoolcraft was reportedly suicidal at the time of the incident and had knelt in the driving lane on Missouri Highway 11, approximately half a mile north of the Highway J intersection in Adair County when he was struck by the northbound car driven by Andrew M. Couch, 33, of Edina.

The vehicle traveled off the roadway after the collision, but Couch was not injured in the crash,

Schoolcraft sustained serious injuries and was flown from the scene by Air Evac helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.

The incident occurred at 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10th.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Adair County EMS and Adair County first responders.