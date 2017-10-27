Construction and installation work has begun on a two-part upgrade to the Consolidated Public Water Supply District #1 of Scotland County that will produce more than 13.6 miles of new eight inch supply line while upgrading the district’s more than 1,300 meters to new automated devices.

Shane Poe Construction began work this week on installing the roughly 66,000 linear feet of new eight-inch PVC pipe, which will run adjacent to the existing six-inch water main that runs from the Iowa state line pumping station to the district’s north water tower. The new line will be trenched in, with the contractor responsible for repairing the ground work along the right-of-way, including fertilizing and reseeding upon completion.

The project will also install two new variable frequency pumps at the Iowa line station to help upgrade the delivery system.

The total cost of the project is $916,787.50.

The project was made necessary due to a strong increase in water use by rural water customers. To meet the higher demand, the rural water district will pay a $270,000 connection fee for an amended water purchase contract with Rathbun Regional Water Association, the system’s treated water supplier.

Murphy Brothers Construction of Canton was awarded the contract for the meter installation.

The contract calls for the purchase of 1,350 new Badger meters as well as the company’s Beacon automation platform. New composite plastic pit lids will be installed along with the 1,350 meters. The contract also includes installation of 275 new meter pits, which will replace older black meter wells.

The total price for the awarded contract was $516,325.

Once installed, the new metering program will replace the old self-read system. Customers will no longer be required to manually open their meter pit to retrieve readings. Instead, the CPWSD#1 office will now have real-time access to all meter readings 24/7 from the office or from related applications, such as official cellular phone or tablet accounts registered to employees.

Customers will have similar access to their own data, with computer apps available that will help monitor the customer of usage spikes that could denote a plumbing problem or other issue requiring immediate attention.

“Not only will this system insure accurate readings for billing purposes, which means customers will not face yearend adjustments, but it will also help us monitor our system to detect leaks or unwanted usage on the customer’s end, which will save everyone money in the long run,” said CPWSD#1 office manager Kelly Frazier.

The meters will be read directly from the office via cellular signal sent out by each meter. The real-time data will allow the software system to monitor for abnormal water usage, offering a number of unique alert conditions to notify personnel of potential issues within the distribution system.

CPWSD#1 implemented a price increase in September to help repay the $2,193,000 low-interest loan secured through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

The minimum charge increased from $17 to $22 for up to 1,000 gallons. Rates also increased for each 1,000 gallons beyond the minimum. A customer using 4,000 gallons will now pay $58, which is roughly 15% higher than rates currently being paid by rural water customers in the four adjoining counties in northeast Missouri.

“We are looking forward to our new system,” said board president Tonya Bradley. “We ask for your patience as we embrace the new upgrades.”

Both projects are expected to be completed no later than August of 2018.