The 1996 Scotland County R-I football squad became the first team in school history to make it to the final four in the state playoffs. Team members were honored earlier this year during a halftime ceremony at a home SCR-I basketball game.

John Cook of Cooks Mens Store recently uncovered a game program dating back to the famous playoff run, and shared the piece of history with the Memphis Democrat.

The rumpled page listed the rosters from SCR-I and its opponent, Milan in the program printed by Pepsi.

The SCR-I roster read as follows:

1 Les Richmond, WR, SO; 7 Evan Emel, QB, JR; 14 Nic Hatfield, RB, Soph.; 15 Jacob Brewer, QB, SO; 16 Brian Robinson, QB, SR; 22 Jeff Young, RB, FR; 23 Andy Hayden, WR, JR; 24 Aaron Emel, RB, SO; 25 Ryan Kirkpatrick, RB, SO; 29 Eric Dickerson, RB, JR; 30 Brandon Holt, RB, JR; 31 Tim Horton, RB, SO; 33 Dustin Cook, RB, SR; 35 Micheal Freeburg, RB, SR; 36 Thomas Wentworth, RB, SR; 44 Mitch Prather, RB, SR; 51 Bruce Parsons, G, SR; 53 John Schenk, T, FR; 55 Craig Orton, G, FR; 50 Ryan Robinson, C, SR; 51 Scott Kirby, G, SR; 52 Nick Rhodes, G, SO; 63 Lucas Mauck, C, SO; 64 Kurtis Bogatzke, C, JR; 66 Shawn Boden, T, JR; 68 Ryan Morgan, G, FR; 71 Bill Steinbacher, T, SR; 72 Michael Melton, T, JR; 73 Jim Reed, T, JR; 74 Jim Brown, T, SR; 75 Chris Speer, T, SO; 76 Troy Tague, T, FR; 71 Chris Boyer, T, SO; 80 Tyler Henselman, WR, SO; 82 Aaron Whitney, WR, FR; 83 Russ Gelbach, WR, SR; 86 William O’Donnell, TE, SO;

Managers – Kevin Koontz.. Angie Nelson, and Amanda Woods:

Cheerleaders – Jennifer Dochterman, Allison Gosney, Nakisha Phillips, Amanda Riebel, Jennifer Smith, Sandra Thomas and Spike. Sponsor – Tammy Thompson

Statistician – R.C. Seppelt

Coaches – Dave Shalley Head Coach; Brent Bondurant; Josh McCurrun; Ken Cross; Chris Montgomery; and Chris Weber.

The Tigers opened the year with a 32-13 loss to Salisbury. After big wins over Schuyler County (34-13) and Warsaw (37-0), SCR-I fell back to .500 on the year with a 30-7 loss to Putnam County.

SCR-I scored a 46-42 upset over Clark County the following Friday and followed that up with a 35-14 victory over Brookfield to improve to 4-2.

Milan stopped the winning streak with a 35-15 defeat.

SCR-I closed out the regular season with wins over Knox County (26-12), Missouri Military Academy (42-0) and North Shelby (47-0) to close out with a 7-3 mark.

After claiming the district title, the Tigers went on to defeat Princeton 13-8 to be one of the eight teams left standing in Missouri Class 1A football. The following week, the Tigers toppled Salisbury 27-13 to avenge the season-opening loss and advance to the Final Four.

Scotland County narrowly missed advancing to play in the dome in St. Louis in the state title game, instead falling to Santa Fe 21-19 to end the historic season.

Cass-Midway defeated Santa Fe 42-13 to be crowned state champions.