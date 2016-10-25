The Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge went to Quincy on Monday, October 17, 2016, to Curtis Creek. (Mona Tague was a resident until her passing.) Curtis Creek invited us to come and was the hostess.

Those attending were Jewel See, Alice Ann Gipson, Virginia Hustead, Reva Hustead, Celina Erickson, Marjorie Peterson, Dorothy Hunolt, Joann Rood, Robin Sappington, Marlene Henry, Joyce Bass, Ruth Ludwick, Charlene Montgomery, Neta Phillips, Bette Wiley.

The November meeting will be on the 21st at Big Bri’s Family Place in Wyaconda at 11:00 a.m. For those carpooling, we will meet at Zimmerman’s at 10:15 a.m. For more information, call 660-342-1819.