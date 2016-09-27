The Ruby Red Hats of Rutledge met at Zimmerman’s and carpooled to Quincy where Mona Tague and daughter, Alanna Chumbley, were to be hostesses. Mona was in the hospital and Alanna was with her. We then went to Sprout’s for lunch.

Those attending were Nancy Jo Waack, Reva Hustead, Charlene Montgomery, Neta Phillips, Ruth Ludwick, Dorothy Hunolt and Marlene Henry.

Everyone had a nice meal and then went shopping. Reva stopped by and visited Martin Guinn.

Alice Ann Gipson is hostess next month.