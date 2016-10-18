Ruby Emogene Robinson, 91, of Memphis, MO formerly of Cantril died Monday, October 10, 2016 at Scotland County Care Center in Memphis. She was born August 21, 1925 to Guilford A. and Lola Mae Schupbach Woods and married Eugene N. Robinson November 4, 1944.

Emogene graduated from Memphis High School in 1944, attended teacher’s training in Kirksville and taught in the country school system at Elm Grove south of Cantril. Emogene and Gene lived south of Cantril, north of Milton and moved to Cantril in 1969. She was a farm wife, worked at Peck’s Grocery in Pulaski and Hotel Manning in Keosauqua, did babysitting in her home and wrote the Cantril news for the Van Buren County Register for several years. Along with her husband she managed Hartshorn Manor in Medelia, MN for two years in the 1960’s. Emogene was a member of Cantril United Methodist Church and Cantril Grass Roots organization. For the last six years she had resided at Scotland County Care Center in Memphis.

Surviving are two sons, Raymond Robinson (Sandra) of Nevada, and Ronald Robinson (Connie) of Keosauqua, four grandsons; Michael Robinson of Nevada, William Robinson of Ankeny, Nathan Robinson (Claudia) of Bloomington, IL, Ross Robinson (Listi) of Marion and four great-grandchildren, Amelia and Zander Robinson and Elizabeth Elskamp all of Marion and Mia Robinson of Bloomington, IL

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three brothers, Johnnie Lee Woods, Dale Schupbach Woods and Bernie Dee Woods, and a sister, Hila Opal Woods.

Graveside services were held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Cantril, at 11:00 A.M. Thursday October 13, 2016 with Pastor Donna Olinger officiating. Memorials to Maple Grove Cemetery may be mailed to the family at 22173 Eagle Drive, Keosauqua, IA 52565.