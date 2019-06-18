After years of being billed as a one-stop shop for all your tire and vehicle accessory needs, a local business is expanding to bring the service to you as part of a new partnership, with Jardin and Brandi Fuller joining the ownership group with the Phillips family.

RPM Truck Accessories in Memphis recently announced the addition of a new 24-hour road side assistance program. The company’s new service truck is available to assist stranded motorists with tire issues, refueling, battery charges and much more. The assistance isn’t limited to just cars and trucks, as service is also available for semis, tractors, heavy trucks and other farm implements.

For service during regular business hours, contact RPM at 660-465-7203. After hours call 660-216-8050.

“Just give us a call and we will get you back to going,” said Jardin Fuller.

The service truck is not the only new addition for the business. RPM is also adding a new 30×40 building that will house a new wide format vinyl printing machine as well as new direct to garment printing that will allow the company to expand its garment printing and sign business as well.

The new wide format printer will allow RPM to offer a vastly increased offering of posters, banners, wall graphics, signs, labels decals and even vehicle wraps. The new machine will address the diverse requirements of outdoor signage with UV stability that will protect the colors against the sun while also being able to handle indoor graphic jobs such as art reproduction on canvas, window graphics, counter mats, and a wide range of advertising materials on a variety of mediums.

While the building expansion is nearing completion, the new wide format printer is expected to be up and running early this fall.

“It will take a little while to get it fully operational,” said Brandi Fuller. “One of the first things we hope to do is a vehicle wrap for the new service truck.”

RPM Truck Accessories offers Michelin, and Yokohama tires for cars, trucks and semis in addition to Thunderer, and Nitto truck tires, Cooper car tires and EFX tires, Fuel Off-Road tires and wheels and MSA wheels for UTV vehicles.

The company also handles a variety of wheels as well as suspension and towing accessories, lift kits, truck boxes, and much more. In business in Memphis since 1997, RPM also offers a full range of services for sign making, graphics, screen printing and embroidery.