The Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission and Rural Development Corporation Membership Open Meeting will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the VFW Post #4958, 123 W. Monroe, Memphis, Missouri. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner will start at 6:00 p.m. and the Membership open meeting will start at 6:45 p.m.

The Northeast Missouri Region “C”, Solid Waste Management District Council will be immediately following the RPC/RDC Membership Open Meeting.

“We hope that each and every one of our member units of government, agencies that we assist, boards, committees and guests will be represented and enjoy the evening,” said Lucinda Clubb, NEMO RPC SW Planner “District C” and Transportation Planner.