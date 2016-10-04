The Missouri On-site Wastewater Improvement Grant – Loan program is providing financing for homeowners seeking to make improvements to or replace their failing or failed on-site wastewater treatment system as documented by a certified installer or local health agency which will improve Missouri’s water quality. The program is funded by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and delivered by Missouri’s regional planning commissions.

Funds can be made for repair or replacement of private wastewater treatment systems for single-family houses and multi-family housing consisting of four units or fewer. Funds can be used to finance only approved systems that are installed by contractors, approved by each county’s respective health department, covering costs incurred after the grant/loan approval.

Grant eligibility is based on income guidelines outlined by the Department of Health and Human Services. Household (HH) income above low-income 10% grant / 60% loan / 30% applicant. HH income below low-income 50% grant / 50% loan.

Loan terms will be based on the borrower’s ability to repay, not to exceed $25,000 or 10 years per connection. Loans will be offered to eligible borrowers for eligible uses. Interest rates will not exceed 5%.

Application packets are available at Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission 465-7281 for subject property located in Adair, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Schuyler & Scotland Counties, each regional planning commission or online at www.macogonline.org/onsite.