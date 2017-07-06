Coronation services will help kick off the 2017 Scotland County Fair this weekend as the new 4-H royalty will be crowned on Sunday in time to reign over the week’s festivities before the 2017 Scotland County Fair Queen is crowned on Monday evening.

Representatives of the county’s 4-H clubs will gather Sunday evening as the fair officially opens. the 4-H king, queen, prince and princess will be named at 6 p.m. and the 2017 State Fair Farm Family will officially be announced.

Candidates for 4-H king are 15-year-old Luke Triplett of the Gorin Go Getters; 16-year-old Connor Payne of the Azen Jolly Timers; and 12-year-old Corbin Kirchner of the Jolly Jacks & Jills.

Queen candidates are Sadie Davis, 17, of the Gorin Go Getters; Haley Darcy, 15, of the Azen Jolly Timers; and Kara Mallett, 12, of the Jolly Jacks & Jills.

The 2017 4-H prince will be selected from candidates Carter Clatt, 9, of the Gorin Go Getters; Mason Mallett, 9, of the Jolly Jacks & Jills, and Kwayde Hamilton, 8, of the Azen Jolly Timers.

Carlee Smith, age 11 of the Gorin Go Getters, Hannah Whitney, age 8 of the Jolly Jacks & Jills, and Bryn Aylward, age 11 of the Azen Jolly Timers are the princess candidates.

The royalty serve as trophy presenters at the fair livestock shows during the week and also make appearances at the grandstand events.

The 2017 Scotland County Fair Queen will be crowned at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 10th. Reigning queen Calesse Bair will officially conclude her year as the fair ambassador, helping crown the 2017 winner.