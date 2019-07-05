The Scotland County fairgrounds will be filled with hustle and bustle on Monday, July 8th as well as with a few bangs and pops. The Scotland County Shooting Sports teams will be action starting at 8 a.m. competing in .22 rifle action, archery, trap shooting, and hunting and outdoors skills.

The action will shift to the horse arena Monday evening where Riders in the Sky will perform a variety of equestrian demonstrations followed by the 2019 Junior Horse Show featuring local youth exhibitors.

In the grandstands at 7 p.m. to the 2019 Scotland County Fair Royalty contests will kick off.

2018 Scotland County Fair Queen Sadie Davis will defend her title against two challengers, Katie Campbell and Avery Shultz.

Abby Doster and Karli Hamilton will vie for the title of Junior Miss.

The Little Miss competition will feature four candidates, Laney Doster, Sadie Jackson, Deana McKinney and Morgan Jackson.

Wrapping up the evenings festivites will be the 2019 Scotland County Fair Talent Show sponsored by the Scotland County Association of Music Parents (SCAMP). Entrants will compete in three age divisions for the top prize of $100, showing off music, dancing, skits, comedy and other talents.