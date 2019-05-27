Weather permitting, MoDOT will be do work in Scotland and Clark Counties on several lettered routes.

Scotland County Route A will be reduced to one lane of traffic on May 28-30, from one mile each side of the BNSF Railroad Bridge for bridge maintenance. The work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and there will be a 10 feet width restriction in place during working hours.

Work is scheduled on Scotland County Route P June 3-4, and the road will be closed from Route K to the Iowa state line for resurfacing. The work will be completed between 6:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

In Clark County Route K will be closed June 5-6 from Route N to the Iowa state line for resurfacing. The work will be completed between 6:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times for road closures. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.