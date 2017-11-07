Weather permitting, November 10, Scotland County Route A will be closed 6 miles south of Missouri Route 136 in southern Gorin for work at the railroad crossing. The road will close at 8:00 a.m. and will reopen at 5:00 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during this time.

Again, this work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit us online at www.modot.org/northeast