Jeff Behrens, far left and Fred Clapp, far right, from the Scotland County Rotary Club’s Scholarship Selection Committee are pictured with scholarship recipients left to right: Jacob Kapfer, Conner Harrison, Kaylyn Anders, Gabby Zahn, Luke Triplett and Adam Slayton.

The Scotland County Rotary Club held its annual banquet on June 26, 2019, for the purpose of new officer installation and scholarship check presentation. A catered meal was served, followed by the scholarship check presentations.

The scholarships totaled $3,000 this year and $500 checks were presented to six Scotland County R-1 Seniors. The scholarship recipients are: Kaylyn Anders attending Mizzou and daughter or Rusty & Melissa Anders; Conner Harrison, attending Truman State University and son of Randy & Tonya Harrison; Jacob Kapfer, attending Northwest Missouri State University and son of Joel & Sheri Kapfer; Adam Slayton, attending Mizzou and son of Joe Slayton and Melanie Murphy; Luke Triplett, attending Mizzou and son of Jamie & Dawn Triplett and Gabby Zahn, attending Truman State University and daughter of Rob & Becky Zahn. The proceeds from the Antique Fair Chicken/Chop BBQ and BINGO are put into the club’s scholarship account each year.

The 2019-2020 Scotland County Rotary Club officers were installed. This year’s officers are: President-Jeff Behrens, Gerth Funeral Service/Gerth & Baskett Furniture; Past President-Kevin Brown, Law Office of Kevin D. Brown, Secretary-Amy Farris, Tri-County Electric Cooperative and Treasurer-Cole Tippett, Tri-County Electric Cooperative.

Rotary will once again be hosting BINGO at the Scotland County Antique Fair on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, August 22, 23 & 24. The club will be barbecuing pork chops and chicken on Saturday to be served immediately following the parade. Please come out and support your local Rotary Club.