The Scotland County Rotary Club held its annual banquet on June 26, 2019, for the purpose of new officer installation and scholarship check presentation. A catered meal was served, followed by the scholarship check presentations.
The scholarships totaled $3,000 this year and $500 checks were presented to six Scotland County R-1 Seniors. The scholarship recipients are: Kaylyn Anders attending Mizzou and daughter or Rusty & Melissa Anders; Conner Harrison, attending Truman State University and son of Randy & Tonya Harrison; Jacob Kapfer, attending Northwest Missouri State University and son of Joel & Sheri Kapfer; Adam Slayton, attending Mizzou and son of Joe Slayton and Melanie Murphy; Luke Triplett, attending Mizzou and son of Jamie & Dawn Triplett and Gabby Zahn, attending Truman State University and daughter of Rob & Becky Zahn. The proceeds from the Antique Fair Chicken/Chop BBQ and BINGO are put into the club’s scholarship account each year.
The 2019-2020 Scotland County Rotary Club officers were installed. This year’s officers are: President-Jeff Behrens, Gerth Funeral Service/Gerth & Baskett Furniture; Past President-Kevin Brown, Law Office of Kevin D. Brown, Secretary-Amy Farris, Tri-County Electric Cooperative and Treasurer-Cole Tippett, Tri-County Electric Cooperative.
Rotary will once again be hosting BINGO at the Scotland County Antique Fair on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, August 22, 23 & 24. The club will be barbecuing pork chops and chicken on Saturday to be served immediately following the parade. Please come out and support your local Rotary Club.
