Rotarians Kevin Brown, Dr. Harlo Donelson and Brent Walker are pictured with Barbara Smith of the Scotland County Nutrition Center with the facility’s new front door funded by a Rotary grant.

A new entrance door installed at the Scotland County Nutrition Site was provided by the Scotland County Rotary Club in conjunction with a district matching grant through the Rotary International Foundation.

Rotary District Grants fund small-scale, short-term activities that address needs in clubs’ community and communities abroad. Each district chooses which activities it will fund with these grants. Last fall the need for a new door at the nutrition site was brought to the attention of one of the club’s charter members, Dr. Harlo Donelson. He knew there were funds available through the Rotary Foundation District Matching Grant program and asked the Rotary club to consider this as a project.

Rotarians Kevin Brown and Brent Walker chaired the committee that wrote and submitted the grant. The club was notified in the spring that the project had been funded. The grant was in the final amount of $588 with the Scotland County Rotary Club matching that.

The custom-made door was purchased from Memphis Lumber. Brent Walker and his staff at Walker Motors painted the door and Brad Holt Construction installed the door in July.

Rotarians are known for contributing their skills, expertise and resources to help solve some of the world’s toughest problems. The Scotland County Rotary Club in 2018 donated $2500 toward a new well construction project in El Salvador, coordinated by Linda Blessing from the Schuyler County Rotary Club. Rotary Matching Grants and contributions from several Rotary Clubs totaled over $66,000 for that project.

The nutrition site’s new door may seem like a small project in a small town, but the new door made a big difference to those that use the Scotland County Nutrition Site.

