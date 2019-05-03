The Scotland County Rotary Club will host the 13th Annual John Ed Luther Memorial Golf Tournament at Timber Ridge Golf Course in Memphis on Friday, May 10th.

Registration for the event will open at 9 a.m. with tee off set for 10:30 a.m.

The tournament will feature a four-player scramble format. Entry is $260 per team with a limited number of rental carts available. Entry is limited to the first 18 teams.

All participants will be eligible to win a 42″ smart TV donated by John Mallet. A number of other prizes will be available throughout the event.

“This event is in tribute to John Ed Luther who was a community leader and long-standing Scotland County Rotarian,” said Rotarian Bill Kiddoo. “This has been one of the very successful and essential fundraisers for the organization. The tournament proceeds are used to directly benefit the local community. A key use of the funds raised will be the Rotary scholarship fund, awarding scholarships to Scotland County graduates for furthering their education.”

For more information or to register your team, contact Kiddoo at 465-8528.